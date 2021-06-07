Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

98,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sport

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7199900
  • Stock #: P183259A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG5FL500789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 98,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport comes in Black with Black Interior. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 40,791 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Porsche 911 Car...
 5,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 110,843 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory