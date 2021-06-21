Menu
2015 Land Rover Evoque

51,701 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Prestige

Prestige

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7469124
  • Stock #: CY14976B
  • VIN: SALVR2BG6FH052754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comes in Silver with Black Interior. This vehicle has been driven locally, with no accidents reported! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

