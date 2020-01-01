Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

84,558 KM

Details Description

$57,885

+ tax & licensing
$57,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Sport V8 Supercharged

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Used
  Listing ID: 6217971
  Stock #: P154858
  VIN: SALWR2TF7FA504858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Lunar/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged comes in Santorini Black with Ebony/Ebony/Lunar/Ebony Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options and has No Accidents Reported!. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

