$25,889+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
6A
2015 Lexus NX 200t
6A
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$25,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA37145
- Mileage 96,675 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD F Sport Series 1 in Atomic Silver with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes equipped with F Sport Series 1 Package, 10 Speaker Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Clearance & Backup Sensors, Voice Activated HDD Navigation System with Remote Touch, Sport Tuned Suspension, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, F Sport Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911