Welcoming this Spectacular 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD F Sport Series 1 in Atomic Silver with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes equipped with F Sport Series 1 Package, 10 Speaker Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Clearance & Backup Sensors, Voice Activated HDD Navigation System with Remote Touch, Sport Tuned Suspension, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, F Sport Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle!

2015 Lexus NX 200t

96,675 KM

$25,889

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

2015 Lexus NX 200t

6A

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$25,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,675KM
VIN JTJBARBZ0F2037145

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA37145
  • Mileage 96,675 KM

Welcoming this Spectacular 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD F Sport Series 1 in Atomic Silver with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes equipped with F Sport Series 1 Package, 10 Speaker Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Clearance & Backup Sensors, Voice Activated HDD Navigation System with Remote Touch, Sport Tuned Suspension, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, F Sport Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Sport tuned suspension

Additional Features

BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
F Sport Series 1
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
F Sport Front Grille
Clearance & Backup Sensors
F SPORT Seats
10 Speaker Premium Audio System
Voice Activated HDD Navigation System with Remote Touch
Power Adjustble Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$25,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Lexus NX 200t