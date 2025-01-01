Menu
Welcoming this amazing 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Blue Exterior with a Black Interior. This Ghibli comes with bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, an 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control system with navigation, a premium Harman Kardon 10-speaker audio system, heated front seats, and an advanced all-wheel-drive (Q4) system for superior performance. This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,301 KM

Vehicle Description

