$23,239+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C400 4Matic Sedan
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C400 4Matic Sedan
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$23,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA44159
- Mileage 111,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Burmester Premium Audio System with 590-Watt Output and 13 Speakers, Emergency Braking Assist, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 3 Memorized Driver Settings, USB Connection, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, and much more! This 2015 Mercedes-Benz C400 4MATIC Sedan comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911