$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4MATIC Coupe
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
4MATIC Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,889KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB5FN281394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nocturnal Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA81394
- Mileage 68,889 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 68,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe 92,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Porsche Macan 31,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Porsche Centre Langley
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250