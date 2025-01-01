Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

68,889 KM

12622470

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
68,889KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB5FN281394

  • Exterior Colour Nocturnal Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA81394
  • Mileage 68,889 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-530-8911

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250