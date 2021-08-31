2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! This fantastic 2015 Polar Silver Mercedes CLA250 is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbo inline-4 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black ARTICO leather seat trim as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot, memory seats, automatic windows, cruise control, push to start, navigation, Bluetooth, heated seats, sports mode, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, dual climate control, back-up camera, panoramic sunroof, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
