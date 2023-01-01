Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

59,967 KM

$40,885

+ tax & licensing
$40,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4MATIC Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$40,885

+ taxes & licensing

59,967KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9802624
  Stock #: 16UTNA35018
  VIN: WDDLJ9BB4FA135018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Crystal Grey Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA35018
  • Mileage 59,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Power Moon Roof, Harmon Kardon Stereo System, Navigation, Blind Spot Warning System and much more! This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4Matic Coupe is a BC Local Vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Interior

Automatic Air Conditioning

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Power Moon Roof
Intelligent Drive Package
Full LED Headlights
Blind Spot Warning System
MultiColour Ambient Lighting
Harmon Hardon Stereo System
Command System with Navigation
402-HP, Twin-Turbo 4.6-Liter V-8
Collision prevention system with autonomous braking
Attention Assist monitors driving behavior for signs of drowsiness
Lane Departure Warning and Prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

