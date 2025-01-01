$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350
BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Marron designo Nappa Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,417 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, Sport Package, Multicontour Front Seats with Massage, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Rear Side Window Roller Blinds, 21" AMG 5-Multi-Spoke Wheels, and much more! 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC comes in Obsidian Black Metallic with a Marron Designo Nappa Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
