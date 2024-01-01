Menu
Presenting the pristine 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe PDK in Silver Metallic with Black Lthr Interior. Equipped with Premium Pkg Plus, Bose Audio Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Heating, Carbon Fibre Inter Pkg, Park Assist, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) and a host of other premium features. This Vehicle is BC Local! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs.

2015 Porsche 911

45,433 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe PDK

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,433KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2A97FS125355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2015 Porsche 911