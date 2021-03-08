Menu
2015 Porsche 911

11,071 KM

Details Features

$160,885

+ tax & licensing
$160,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Porsche 911

2015 Porsche 911

GT3

2015 Porsche 911

GT3

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$160,885

+ taxes & licensing

11,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685463
  • Stock #: ET-53730
  • VIN: WP0AC2A94FS183730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Int. in Blck/Alcntra w/ Stitch in Guards Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET-53730
  • Mileage 11,071 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)
Seat Heating (Front)
Sound Package Plus
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor
90l-Fuel Tank
Fuel Filler Cap with Aluminum Look Finish
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Inclu. Navigation Module w/ Universal Audio Interface
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver w/ 3 mo. Trial Subscription
Light Design Package
Front Axle Lifting System
HomeLink (Programmable Garage Door Opener)
Vehicle Key Painted
Decorative Seams Leather Interor Package in Red
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus - 18 way
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
Full LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Center Console Trim in Carbon
Carbon Interior Package (w/ Leather Interior)
Personalized Floor Mats with Leather Edging
Sport Chrono Package incl. Porsche Track Precision App and Preparation for Tequipment Laptrigger
Door Sill Guards in Carbon, Illuminated

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

