2015 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2015 Porsche Carrera GTS in Sapphire Blue Metallic paired with Black Leather Interior w/GTS Carmine Red Alcantara Package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Bose Audio Package, Premium Package Plus w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Aerokit Cup and much more! This 911 is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2