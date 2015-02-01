Menu
2015 Porsche 911

16,409 KM

$150,885

+ tax & licensing
$150,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Porsche 911

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS PDK

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS PDK

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  8053321
  2. 8053321
$150,885

+ taxes & licensing

16,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8053321
  • Stock #: P215780B
  • VIN: WP0AB2A95FS125693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Int incl Alcantara Pkg GTS Carmine Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P215780B
  • Mileage 16,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2015 Porsche Carrera GTS in Sapphire Blue Metallic paired with Black Leather Interior w/GTS Carmine Red Alcantara Package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Bose Audio Package, Premium Package Plus w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Aerokit Cup and much more! This 911 is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fire Extinguisher
Bose Audio Package
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Luggage Net Passenger Footwell
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Aerokit Cup
Full LED Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Lights System Plus
Electric Glass Slide/Tilt Sunroof
Auto Start Stop (Offered Until 2.2015)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus - 18 way
Side Skirts Painted
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
GTS Communication Package
Instrument Dials in Carmine Red
ParkAssist, Front and Rear, with Reversing Camera

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

