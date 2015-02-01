$135,885+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche 911
Carrera S Cabriolet (991)
Location
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
9,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644517
- Stock #: P154902
- VIN: WP0CB2A90FS154902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
- Interior Colour Two-Tone Lthr Black/ Garnet Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 9,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Two-tone leather interior
Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Crest on Headrest
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
20inch Carrera Classic Wheel
Power Sport Seats - 14 way
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors
Luggage Net Passenger Footwell
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Convertible Top Black
Premium Package Plus w/ Power Sport Seats
Auto Start Stop (Offered Until 2.2015)
RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC
ParkAssist, Front and Rear, with Reversing Camera
Two-tone leather interior in Black -Garnet Red
