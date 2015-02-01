2015 Porsche 911

$135,885 + taxes & licensing 9 , 9 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8644517

8644517 Stock #: P154902

P154902 VIN: WP0CB2A90FS154902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met

Interior Colour Two-Tone Lthr Black/ Garnet Red

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # P154902

Mileage 9,988 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Two-tone leather interior Bose Audio Package Sport Chrono Package Porsche Crest on Headrest Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 20inch Carrera Classic Wheel Power Sport Seats - 14 way Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors Luggage Net Passenger Footwell Smoking Package SportDesign Steering Wheel Convertible Top Black Premium Package Plus w/ Power Sport Seats Auto Start Stop (Offered Until 2.2015) RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC ParkAssist, Front and Rear, with Reversing Camera Two-tone leather interior in Black -Garnet Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.