2015 Porsche 911

9,988 KM

$135,885

+ tax & licensing
$135,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Porsche 911

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet (991)

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera S Cabriolet (991)

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$135,885

+ taxes & licensing

9,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8644517
  • Stock #: P154902
  • VIN: WP0CB2A90FS154902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Two-Tone Lthr Black/ Garnet Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P154902
  • Mileage 9,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Two-tone leather interior
Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Crest on Headrest
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
20inch Carrera Classic Wheel
Power Sport Seats - 14 way
Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors
Luggage Net Passenger Footwell
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Convertible Top Black
Premium Package Plus w/ Power Sport Seats
Auto Start Stop (Offered Until 2.2015)
RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC
ParkAssist, Front and Rear, with Reversing Camera
Two-tone leather interior in Black -Garnet Red

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

