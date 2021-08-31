Menu
2015 Porsche Cayenne

53,150 KM

Details Description Features

$57,885

+ tax & licensing
$57,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

S w/ Tip

S w/ Tip

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$57,885

+ taxes & licensing

53,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8048686
  • Stock #: CY17112A
  • VIN: WP1AB2A2XFLA59122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Two-Tn Lthr Int. in Ntrl Lthr Espresso - Cognac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CY17112A
  • Mileage 53,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2015 Porsche Cayenne S in Jet Black Met with Two-Tn Lthr Int. in Ntrl Lthr Espresso - Cognac. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package, lane change assist and 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels and much more! This 2015 Porsche Cayenne S is a local, BC vehicle with no claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Trailer Hitch w/out Hitch Ball
Porsche Entry and Drive
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
Seat Ventilation (Front) w/ PJO or PJR
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package w/ PJO or PJR
Dark Walnut Interior Package
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheel w/ Wheel Arch Extensions
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

