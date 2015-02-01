2015 Porsche Cayenne

$54,885 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8108248

8108248 Stock #: P150873

P150873 VIN: WP1AB2A25FLA60873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour Two-Tn Lthr Int. in Ntrl Lthr Espresso - Cognac

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P150873

Mileage 81,182 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Metallic Paint Soft Close Doors Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear) Lane Change Assist (LCA) Premium Plus Package Seat Ventilation (Front) Permanent All-Wheel Drive (Offered Until 2.2015) Porsche Intelligent Performance (Offered Until 2.2015) 14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package w/ PJO or PJR Two-Tone Natural Leather Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/ 3FU

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.