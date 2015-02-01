Menu
2015 Porsche Cayenne

81,182 KM

$54,885

+ tax & licensing
S w/ Tip

S w/ Tip

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

81,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8108248
  • Stock #: P150873
  • VIN: WP1AB2A25FLA60873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Two-Tn Lthr Int. in Ntrl Lthr Espresso - Cognac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this2015 Porsche Cayenne S in Jet Black Metallic paired with Espresso/Cognac Two-Tone Natural Leather Interior . This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, Active All Wheel Drive, Porsche Intelligent Performanceand much more! This Cayenne is a single owner local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Soft Close Doors
Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Premium Plus Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Permanent All-Wheel Drive (Offered Until 2.2015)
Porsche Intelligent Performance (Offered Until 2.2015)
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package w/ PJO or PJR
Two-Tone Natural Leather
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/ 3FU

