2015 Porsche Macan

$45,885 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 1 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329062

8329062 Stock #: P150423

P150423 VIN: WP1AB2A56FLB70423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Lthr w/Partial Lthr Seats

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P150423

Mileage 106,161 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Lane Change Assist (LCA) Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests Infotainment Package Carbon Interior Package Power Steering Plus Key Pouch in Leather 20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Multi-Function Steering Wheel Carbon incl. Steering Wheel Heating Premium Package Plus Wheel Centres with Full-Coloured Porsche Crest 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PJ3 Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows Side Window Trim in Matte Black Compass Display at Instrument Panel SportDesign Side Skirts Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest Automatically Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors (incl. Comfort Memory Package) w/ PJ2, PJ3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.