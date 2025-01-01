Menu
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo - White with Black Leather Interior

Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus, Sport Package with Adaptive Air Suspension and PDCC, Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, Front and Rear Park Assist, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Front Seat Ventilation, Power Rear and Side Sunshades, Sport Chrono Timer in Carrara White, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! 

Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2015 Porsche Panamera

133,610 KM

$45,239

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

2015 Porsche Panamera

Turbo

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$45,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,610KM
VIN WP0AC2A76FL070046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA70046
  • Mileage 133,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Wiper

Additional Features

Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
Sport Package w/ Air Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension in Conjunction w/ PDCC
Power Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows
Power Sunscreen Behind Rear Seats
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests (Front and Rear)
Illuminated Door Sill Guards - Preparation
Seat Belts in Guards Red
Instrument Dials in White
Premium Package Plus
Vehicle Key Painted
PDK 3-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles (Non Heated)
Burmester High-End Surround Sound-System
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Seat Ventilation (Front) w/ P47
20inch 911 Turbo Design Wheel
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) Including Rearview Camera w/ P47
Key Case in Leather
Inner Door-Sill Guards Leather
Wheel Spacers on Rear Axle 5mm
Armrest in Centre Console with Porsche Crest
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted Carrara White
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather
Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminium , Illuminated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2015 Porsche Panamera