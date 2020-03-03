5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Local BC Vehicle! This 2015 Volkswagen Touareg is presented in beautiful Pure White exterior paint over a comfortable Terracotta Brown leather seat upholstery. Powering this Touareg is a 3.0-Litre turbodiesel V6 which produces a brute 240 horsepower mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a responsive all-wheel drive drivetrain. Being the Execline, this VW comes equipped well with 20-inch wheels, heated rear seats, power tilt and telescoping steering column, adaptive radar cruise control, ebony wood trim, rear side roller blinds, 12-speaker Dynaudio 620-watt speaker system, lane-keeping assist, and 360-degree parking camera. Other features include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, power lift-gate, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, silver roof rails, On/Off road select and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome!
