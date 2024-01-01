Menu
2016 Acura ILX

101,105 KM

Details

$20,889

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,105KM
VIN 19UDE2F77GA802957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red II (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Ebony Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA02957
  • Mileage 101,105 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 Acura ILX