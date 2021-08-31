2016 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2016 Basque Red pearl Acura ILX premium is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.4L inline-4 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, lane assist, Bluetooth, heated seats, cruise control, push to start, dual climate control, back-up camera, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, sports mode, remote start, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
