2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 100,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this versatile and luxurious 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 8-Speed Tiptronic, finished in Glacier White Metallic with a refined Black Leather Interior. This premium SUV is equipped with several features including a Nagivation Package with Audi Parking System, S-Line Sport Package, Post-Collision Safety System, Emergency Braking Assist and Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps with Dusk Sensing. Additional highlights include Turn Signal Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo with 180-Watt Audio Output, 10 Total Speakers with 1 Subwoofer, USB Connectivity with External Media Control, and a 1st-Row Power Glass Extended Moonroof with a 2nd-Row Fixed Glass Moonroof. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Porsche Centre Langley
