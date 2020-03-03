"2016 BMW I3

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Plug-In Electric/Gas

Electric Motor

