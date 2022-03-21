Menu
2016 BMW M4

49,569 KM

Details Description Features

$62,885

+ tax & licensing
$62,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 BMW M4

2016 BMW M4

Coupe

2016 BMW M4

Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 8973532
  2. 8973532
$62,885

+ taxes & licensing

49,569KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8973532
  • Stock #: 16UTNG08298
  • VIN: WBS3R9C59GK708298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNG08298
  • Mileage 49,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 BMW M4 Competition in Grey. This vehicle has no accidents! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Competition Package
Universal remote control
M Double Clutch Transmission
Speed Limit Info
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Black Full Merino Leather w/ ZK2 or ZMI
Convenience Telephony w/ Extended Smartphone Connectivity
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

