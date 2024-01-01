Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, 9 Total Speakers and 2 Subwoofers, USB Connection, Heated Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2016 BMW X5

133,333 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

12046543

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,333KM
VIN 5UXKS4C59G0N15279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 BMW X5