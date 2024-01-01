$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35d
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 133,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, 9 Total Speakers and 2 Subwoofers, USB Connection, Heated Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
