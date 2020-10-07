+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Low Kilometers! Accident Free! B.C. Local! This 2016 BMW X5 M comes in a stunning Silver Stone Metallic, with 20-inch double spoked M badged wheels. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the extended black merino leather, as well as the other amazing features this car offers such as, heated seats front and back, Alcantara roof lining, driving assistant, blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, Bang and Olufsen sound system, carbon fibre trim, M sport steering wheel, M sport badges, memory seating, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2