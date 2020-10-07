Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5

66,150 KM

Details Description Features

$65,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

M

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

M

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 6058242
  2. 6058242
  3. 6058242
  4. 6058242
  5. 6058242
  6. 6058242
  7. 6058242
  8. 6058242
  9. 6058242
  10. 6058242
  11. 6058242
  12. 6058242
  13. 6058242
  14. 6058242
  15. 6058242
  16. 6058242
  17. 6058242
  18. 6058242
  19. 6058242
  20. 6058242
  21. 6058242
Contact Seller

$65,786

+ taxes & licensing

66,150KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6058242
  • Stock #: P2305
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0C89766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Donington Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! Accident Free! B.C. Local! This 2016 BMW X5 M comes in a stunning Silver Stone Metallic, with 20-inch double spoked M badged wheels. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the extended black merino leather, as well as the other amazing features this car offers such as, heated seats front and back, Alcantara roof lining, driving assistant, blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, Bang and Olufsen sound system, carbon fibre trim, M sport steering wheel, M sport badges, memory seating, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Bang and Olufsen Sound System
Donington Grey Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2017 Land Rover Rang...
 48,500 KM
$83,786 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 39,615 KM
$53,786 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 58,840 KM
$36,286 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory