$21,239+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Enclave
AWD Leather
2016 Buick Enclave
AWD Leather
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$21,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium (MET)
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA24348
- Mileage 97,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Three Zone Climate Control, 8-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, and much more! 2016 Buick Enclave AWD Leather comes in Brown with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911