2016 Buick Enclave

97,237 KM

Details Description Features

$21,239

+ taxes & licensing
AWD Leather

12878864

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
97,237KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD2GJ224348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium (MET)
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA24348
  • Mileage 97,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Navigation, Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Three Zone Climate Control, 8-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, and much more! 2016 Buick Enclave AWD Leather comes in Brown with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

LEATHER
THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
USB Connection
2 one-touch power windows
Emergency Braking Assist
leather and wood steering wheel
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
6-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission
8-Way Power Front Seats
Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
Remote keyless power door locks
2 memorized driver seat settings
Multi-level heated front seats

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

