Welcoming this Versatile 2016 Honda Odyssey SE in White with a Grey Cloth Interior! This family-friendly minivan is equipped with an 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Warning, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, a Premium Audio System with 7 Speakers and a Subwoofer, USB Connection, Video Monitor, DVD Player and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle with VERY LOW KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Details Description

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,427 KM

Vehicle Description

