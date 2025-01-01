Menu
Highly Equipped with an 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, 7-Speaker Premium Sound System with Subwoofer, USB Connection, DVD Player with Video Monitor, and much more! This 2016 Honda Odyssey SE comes in White with a Grey Cloth Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! ONLY 28735 KMS!

2016 Honda Odyssey

28,735 KM

Details Description Features

$33,239

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey

SE

12739245

2016 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$33,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,735KM
VIN 5FNRL5H36GB503831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNB03831
  • Mileage 28,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with an 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Emergency Braking Assist, Rear View Camera, 7-Speaker Premium Sound System with Subwoofer, USB Connection, DVD Player with Video Monitor, and much more! This 2016 Honda Odyssey SE comes in White with a Grey Cloth Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! ONLY 28735 KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Bucket front seats

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
USB Connection
2 one-touch power windows
Emergency Braking Assist
Video monitor
4-way power passenger seat
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
auto delay off headlamps
Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
Hands-free entry
7 total speakers & 1 Subwoofer
270 watts stereo output
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$33,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 Honda Odyssey