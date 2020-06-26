Menu
  29,178KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5265677
  Stock #: P2169
  VIN: SAJXJ6HL2GMK28051
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! This beautiful 2016 Jaguar F-Type comes painted in Black Berry over a sporty Jet black interior with Red Stitching. Being the F-Type R, This 2 door coupe comes equipped with a supercharged 5.0-Litre V8 which makes a brute 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque paired with an automatic quick shift eight-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive drivetrain. This F-Type comes optioned very well with the Vision Assist Pack which adds reverse park camera with guidance, reverse traffic detection, blind spot monitoring and close vehicle sensing and the Carbon Ceramic Brake Pack which includes yellow brake calipers, 20" Storm Satin Black wheels, and Jaguar's Carbon Ceramic Braking System! Highlighted features include navigation, drive-mode select with exhaust valve, Meridian audio system with bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, paddle shifters, heated and memory front seats and much more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Additional Features
  • Vision Pack
  • Exterior Design Pack w/ Black Pack
  • Coloured Seatbelts - Red
  • Carbon Ceramic Brake Pack

