2016 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 6 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8822264

8822264 Stock #: P190881A

P190881A VIN: 5XYPGDA5XGG143800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Cloth - Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 145,624 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.