2016 Land Rover Range Rover

604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Low kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2016 Range Rover Sport Dynamic is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Pimento/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, memory seats, automatic windows, lane assist, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, navigation, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, vented/heated seats, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
