Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,386

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,386

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7632037
  2. 7632037
  3. 7632037
  4. 7632037
  5. 7632037
  6. 7632037
  7. 7632037
  8. 7632037
  9. 7632037
  10. 7632037
  11. 7632037
  12. 7632037
  13. 7632037
  14. 7632037
  15. 7632037
  16. 7632037
Contact Seller

$64,386

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7632037
  • Stock #: P2666
  • VIN: SALWR2EF5GA114551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2666
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2016 Range Rover Sport Dynamic is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 5.0L V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Pimento/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, memory seats, automatic windows, lane assist, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, navigation, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, vented/heated seats, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Dynamic Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 56,000 KM
$64,386 + tax & lic
2018 Genesis G80 3.3...
 62,049 KM
$38,879 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t 6A
 71,970 KM
$33,879 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory