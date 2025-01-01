2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2016 Mazda3 GS in White with a Black Interior. This Mazda3 comes equipped with a 7-inch Colour Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 6-Speakers, AM/FM Stereo System, a Rear View Camera and much more! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
79,758KM
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,758 KM

