$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 79,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2016 Mazda3 GS in White with a Black Interior. This Mazda3 comes equipped with a 7-inch Colour Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 6-Speakers, AM/FM Stereo System, a Rear View Camera and much more! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911