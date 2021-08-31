2016 Nissan Titan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7671664

7671664 Stock #: P161645

P161645 VIN: 1N6BA1F47GN501645

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black/Brown Leather

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 68,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.