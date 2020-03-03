2016 Porsche Boxster

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Super Clean, Local Unit with No Accidents Reported! Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this well optioned 2016 Boxster Black Edition PDK in Jet Black Met with Black Standard Partial Leather Interior. Saving over $20,000 v.s. new with this Porsche Certified Pre-Owned Boxster. Its original MSRP was over $78,000 with options including BOSE Surround Sound System, Smoking Package, 20" SportTechno Wheel, Sports Seats (14- Way) with Memory Package and much more, referring to vehicle pictures. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of up to 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018,2019 and now 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Please call (604) 530-8911 today to speak to one of our highly trained Sales Executives who will assist in providing you with the highest level of Porsche service. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon! ACT FAST!
