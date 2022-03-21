Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

57,376 KM

$64,685

+ tax & licensing
$64,685

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

DIESEL

DIESEL

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

57,376KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8690783
  • Stock #: P192579A
  • VIN: WP1AF2A24GKA40934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Standard Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P192579A
  • Mileage 57,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Meteor Grey Metallic paired with Standard Black Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Infotainment BOSE Package w/ HD Radio and much more! This Cayenne has had no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until September 2/2023: · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until September 2/2023 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until September 2/2023 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Premium Plus Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Air Suspension w/ Self-Leveling and Height Adjustment incl. PASM
Porsche Intelligent Performance
8-speed Tiptronic S
Infotainment BOSE Package w/ HD Radio
Wheel Hub Cover w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Active All Wheel Drive
14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PJF or PJN
No Roof Rails
BOSE Surround Sound System w/PJU
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof w/ PJF or PJN
Reversing camera including ParkAssist (front and rear)

