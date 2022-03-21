$64,685+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne
DIESEL
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$64,685
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8690783
- Stock #: P192579A
- VIN: WP1AF2A24GKA40934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Met
- Interior Colour Standard Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P192579A
- Mileage 57,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Meteor Grey Metallic paired with Standard Black Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Infotainment BOSE Package w/ HD Radio and much more! This Cayenne has had no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until September 2/2023: · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until September 2/2023 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until September 2/2023 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
