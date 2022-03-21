2016 Porsche Cayenne

$64,685 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P192579A

VIN: WP1AF2A24GKA40934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Met

Interior Colour Standard Black Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P192579A

Mileage 57,376 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Lane Change Assist (LCA) Premium Plus Package Seat Ventilation (Front) Air Suspension w/ Self-Leveling and Height Adjustment incl. PASM Porsche Intelligent Performance 8-speed Tiptronic S Infotainment BOSE Package w/ HD Radio Wheel Hub Cover w/ Coloured Porsche Crest Active All Wheel Drive 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package w/ PJF or PJN No Roof Rails BOSE Surround Sound System w/PJU Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof w/ PJF or PJN Reversing camera including ParkAssist (front and rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

