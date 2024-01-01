$123,889+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayman
GT4
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$123,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
- Interior Colour Lthrette w/ Alcantara Black, Platinum Grey Stitch
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNA97541
- Mileage 39,553 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 comes in a Stunning Sapphire Blue with a Leather w/ Alcantara Black, Platinum Grey Stitch. This beauty comes optioned with Wing Supports in Black, Fuel Tank of 64 Litre, Heated Seats and more! This vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
