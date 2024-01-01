Menu
Welcoming this Luxurious 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 comes in a Stunning Sapphire Blue with a Leather w/ Alcantara Black, Platinum Grey Stitch. This beauty comes optioned with Wing Supports in Black, Fuel Tank of 64 Litre, Heated Seats and more! This vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2016 Porsche Cayman

39,553 KM

Details

$123,889

+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayman

GT4

2016 Porsche Cayman

GT4

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$123,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,553KM
VIN WP0AC2A84GK197541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Lthrette w/ Alcantara Black, Platinum Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNA97541
  • Mileage 39,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Smoking Package
Wing Supports in Black
Fuel Tank 64 Litre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$123,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 Porsche Cayman