2016 Porsche Macan

45,834 KM

Details Description Features

$49,885

+ tax & licensing
$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 Porsche Macan

2016 Porsche Macan

S

2016 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

45,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7838118
  • Stock #: TA15918A
  • VIN: WP1AB2A52GLB51725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Standard Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TA15918A
  • Mileage 45,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan S in Carrara White paired with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Infotainment Package, Premium Package Plus, Lane Change Assist, and much more! This 2016 Porsche Macan S is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until 02-09-2022. Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until 02-09-2022/ unlimited mileage Porsche Roadside Assistance until 02-09-2022 / unlimited mileage All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Infotainment Package
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Intelligent Performance
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
Active All Wheel Drive
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Light Comfort Package
19inch Macan Turbo Wheels

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

