+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
+ taxes & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan S in Carrara White paired with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Infotainment Package, Premium Package Plus, Lane Change Assist, and much more! This 2016 Porsche Macan S is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until 02-09-2022. Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until 02-09-2022/ unlimited mileage Porsche Roadside Assistance until 02-09-2022 / unlimited mileage All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2