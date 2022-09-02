2016 Porsche Macan

$49,885 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 8 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7838118

7838118 Stock #: TA15918A

TA15918A VIN: WP1AB2A52GLB51725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Met

Interior Colour Standard Black Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # TA15918A

Mileage 45,834 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Lane Change Assist (LCA) Infotainment Package Sport Chrono Package Power Steering Plus Porsche Intelligent Performance Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss) Roof Rails in Black Active All Wheel Drive Premium Package Plus Smoker Package Light Comfort Package 19inch Macan Turbo Wheels

