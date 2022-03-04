Menu
2016 Porsche Macan

47,615 KM

$54,885

+ tax & licensing
$54,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2016 Porsche Macan

2016 Porsche Macan

S

2016 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$54,885

+ taxes & licensing

47,615KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8485875
  Stock #: P162752
  VIN: WP1AB2A54GLB42752

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Standard Black Interior
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P162752
  Mileage 47,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan S in White paired with Standard Black Interior This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package, Infotainment Package, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package and much more! This Macan S is a BC Local Vehicle with no accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Infotainment Package
Power Steering Plus
14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package
Porsche Intelligent Performance
Active All Wheel Drive
Smoker Package
Trailer Coupling Without Removable Ball Joint
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Reversing Camera Incl. Park Assist (Front & Rear) w/ PJ2, PJ3

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

