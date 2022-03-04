$54,885+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2016 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$54,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8485875
- Stock #: P162752
- VIN: WP1AB2A54GLB42752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Standard Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P162752
- Mileage 47,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan S in White paired with Standard Black Interior This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package, Infotainment Package, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package and much more! This Macan S is a BC Local Vehicle with no accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.