$66,480+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2016 Porsche Macan
Turbo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$66,480
- Listing ID: 9014239
- Stock #: 16UBNA92339
- VIN: WP1AF2A59GLB92339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Two-Tone Black-Garnet Red Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Carrara White Metallic paired with a Two-Tone Black Garnet Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, 20 inch RS Spyder Design Wheels, Power Steering Plus, and much more! This 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo is a local BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts
Vehicle Features
