Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Macan

15,008 KM

Details Description Features

$66,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,480

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Macan

2016 Porsche Macan

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Macan

Turbo

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$66,480

+ taxes & licensing

15,008KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014239
  • Stock #: 16UBNA92339
  • VIN: WP1AF2A59GLB92339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Two-Tone Black-Garnet Red Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA92339
  • Mileage 15,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo in Carrara White Metallic paired with a Two-Tone Black Garnet Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, 20 inch RS Spyder Design Wheels, Power Steering Plus, and much more! This 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo is a local BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Cargo Management
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Sport Chrono Package
Two-Tone Leather
Power Steering Plus
Air Suspension w/ Self-Leveling and Height Adjustment incl. PASM
Porsche Intelligent Performance
Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Multi-Function Steering Wheel Carbon incl. Steering Wheel Heating
Active All Wheel Drive
Premium Package Plus
Vehicle Key Painted
Smoker Package
Light Comfort Package
Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear) w/PJ4
Wheel Centres with Full-Coloured Porsche Crest
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package
Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Roof Rails in Black incl. Roof Transport System
Air Intake Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2016 Porsche Macan T...
 15,008 KM
$66,480 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 328i Cabrio...
 65,390 KM
$22,885 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 13,971 KM
$95,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory