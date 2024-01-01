$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Panamera
4 Edition
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Standard Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,023 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition comes in Rhodium Silver Metallic Paint, with Black Interior. Equipped with Sport Chrono Package, Dark Walnut Interior Package, LED Headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System, Retractable Luggage Compartment cover and numerous other features. This Vehicle is BC Local! Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
