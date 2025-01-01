$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
STI 4Dr 6sp
2016 Subaru WRX
STI 4Dr 6sp
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 128,158 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input with USB, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, and much more! 2016 Subaru WRX STI 4Dr 6sp comes in Ice Silver Metallic with a Black Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911