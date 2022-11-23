Menu
2017 Audi TTS

48,700 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 Audi TTS

2017 Audi TTS

2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe

2017 Audi TTS

2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9369199
  • Stock #: 16UTNA16056
  • VIN: TRUC1AFV8H1016056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Express Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Dual Climate Zones, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration (Apple Carplay and Android Auto), Navigation, Backup Camera and much more! This 2017 Audi TTs 2.0T Quattro S-Tronic Coupe is a BC Local Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

