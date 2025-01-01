Menu
Presenting this 2017 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe, finished in Mineral Grey Metallic with a Black Leatherette Interior. This vehicle is Highly Equipped with Premium Package Essential, 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, 2-Way Power Front Seats, 8-Way Manual Front Seats, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror for Curb View, AM/FM Stereo with 205-Watt Output, and a 7-Speaker Audio System and more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2017 BMW 230i

108,692 KM

Details Description

2017 BMW 230i

xDrive Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WBA2H9C53HV641961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,692 KM

Vehicle Description

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

