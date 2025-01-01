$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 230i
xDrive Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting this 2017 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe, finished in Mineral Grey Metallic with a Black Leatherette Interior. This vehicle is Highly Equipped with Premium Package Essential, 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, 2-Way Power Front Seats, 8-Way Manual Front Seats, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reverse Tilt Passenger Mirror for Curb View, AM/FM Stereo with 205-Watt Output, and a 7-Speaker Audio System and more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
