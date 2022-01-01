2017 BMW 4 Series

$33,885 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 8 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8094886

8094886 Stock #: P170550

P170550 VIN: WBA4R9C52HK680550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Coral Red Dakota Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P170550

Mileage 47,856 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE Premium Package Essential Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight 19 inch M Double-Spoke LT Aly, Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.