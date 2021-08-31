Menu
2017 BMW 540

35,848 KM

Details Description Features

$47,885

+ tax & licensing
$47,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 BMW 540

2017 BMW 540

xDrive Sedan

2017 BMW 540

xDrive Sedan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$47,885

+ taxes & licensing

35,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7746846
  • Stock #: P179245
  • VIN: WBAJE7C36HG889245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bluestone Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr w/Contrast Stitching/Piping
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P179245
  • Mileage 35,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2017 BMW 540i xDrive Sedan in Grey paired with Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, and much more! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

VENTILATED SEATS
Lane Departure Warning
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Alarm System
M SPORT PACKAGE
Glass Sunroof
Anthracite Roofliner
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Automatic Trunk
Soft Close Doors
Universal remote control
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Blow-by heater
Driver Assistance Package
Blind spot warning
Speed Limit Info
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Premium Package Enhanced
BMW Online
Concierge Services
M Aerodynamics Package
M Leather Steering Wheel
On-Board Navigation
Remote Services
LED Fog Lights
Ceramic Controls
M Sport Suspension
Driving Assistant Plus
Smartphone Connectivity Package
US Radio Specifications
Ambient Air Package
Interior Comfort Package
CO2 Content
LUggage-Compartment Emerg
Wireless Charging w/Exten
Side and Rear Sunshades
Intelligent Emergency Call
Teleservices
In Dash CD Player
ConnectedDrive services
Hot-Climate Version
Canadian Specifications
External Skin Protection
Rear Collision Prevention
Comfort Seats, Front
Satin Aluminum Shadow Lin
Parking Assistant Plus w/
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 664 M, A/S RFT
Apple CarPlay Preperation
Advanced Real Time Traffi
Seat Heating, Front, and R
High- Beam Assistant
Decoding for High-Beam as
Adapt Full LED Headlig
Collision Warning w/ City
360 Surround View w/ 3D
BMW Individual Reading Li
Massage Function for Driv
19" M Lt/Aly Wheels, Doub
Burled Walnut Wood Trim w
BMW ConnectedDrive Servic
Decoding of Variable Ligh

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

