This 2017 BMW M2 Coupe comes in stunning Long Beach Blue Metallic. The interior is Black Dakota Leather with Blue Contrast Stitching. Equipped with M Performance Exhaust with Carbon Tips, Sport Seats, Dynamic Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Carbon Fibre Trim and other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local, With No Reported Accidents.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2017 BMW M2

38,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW M2

Coupe

2017 BMW M2

Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,354KM
Used
VIN WBS1H9C36HV887666

  • Exterior Colour Long Beach Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr w/Blue Contrast Stitching
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 38,354 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2017 BMW M2