2017 BMW M2
Coupe
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Long Beach Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr w/Blue Contrast Stitching
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 38,354 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 BMW M2 Coupe comes in stunning Long Beach Blue Metallic. The interior is Black Dakota Leather with Blue Contrast Stitching. Equipped with M Performance Exhaust with Carbon Tips, Sport Seats, Dynamic Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Carbon Fibre Trim and other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local, With No Reported Accidents.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
