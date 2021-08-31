Menu
2017 BMW M2

7,560 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Coupe

2017 BMW M2

Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

7,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7776090
  Stock #: ET-88038
  VIN: WBS1H9C34HV888038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr w/Blue Contrast Stitching
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 7,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2017 BMW M2 in Mineral Grey paired with Black Leather interior. This 2017 BMW M2 is a local BC vehicle, with no accidents/claims! Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, WesternCanada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15%back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offersattractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisionsand terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final,at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.cato learn more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

