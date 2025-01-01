$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Met
- Interior Colour Oyster Perf. Dkt Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i, beautifully finished in Platinum Silver Metallic with a refined Oyster Perforated Dakota Leather Interior. This premium SUV is equipped with the Premium Package Enhanced, featuring Comfort Access, a Panoramic Sunroof, Lumbar Support, and a Head-Up Display for added convenience. Enjoy effortless navigation with the On-Board Navigation System, while Bucket Front Seats and 8-Way Power Front Seats provide superior comfort along with many more options! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
