2017 BMW X3

61,336 KM

$29,885

+ tax & licensing
xDrive28i

61,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6462118
  • Stock #: P173173
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C50H0T13173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P173173
  • Mileage 61,336 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i comes in Black Sapphire Met with Black Lthrette Interior. This beauty comes very well equipped with Options including Premium Package Essential, Park Assistant, Dynamic Cruise Control and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Automatic Transmission
all season tires
Runflat Tires
Front fog lights
Dynamic cruise control
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Blow-by heater
xLine
Park Assistant
Premium Package Essential
Rain Sensor With Auto Heat
US Radio Specifications
Hot-Climate Version
Canadian Specifications
Preparation for Trailer Tow

